Zardari condemns terror cases against political workers

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday strongly condemned initiating terror cases against political workers, saying that the Constitution guarantees democratic rights to every citizen.

"Curbs on freedom of expression will not be tolerated," he said in a statement.

The former president said political activists are the strength of democracy and democratic process. He said there was no political prisoner during the five years tenure of the PPP government from 2008-2013. He said bullet and bad-mouthing are the enemies of democracy.

"One should not resort to foul-language in politics. The people who are always bad-mouthing others cannot serve the nation," he said.

Zardari said it is the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide conducive environment to the political parties participating in the elections. He said that despite security concerns Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot be kept away from the people.

Condemning firing incident on the rally of the PPP candidate in Dadu, he asked government of Sindh to immediately arrest the culprits. He prayed for early recovery of the injured workers and instructed the PPP workers to remain patient and continue their election campaign peacefully.