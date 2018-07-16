Candidates will be protected: PM

QUETTA: Vowing that the election candidates will be protected, Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk Sunday directed the authorities concerned and stakeholders to exercise utmost precaution and take all possible measures to ensure security of the candidates and the public participating in political rallies and corner meetings.Chairing a meeting on law and order situation here at the Governor House, the prime minister strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Allauddin Marri, Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai, Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, Balochistan Chief Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir, Home Secretary Haider Ali Shikoh, IG FC Balochistan (North) Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum, IG FC Balochistan (South) Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, IG Police Balochistan Mohsin Hasan Butt and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province in general and the situation in the wake of Mastung tragedy in particular.

The Balochistan chief secretary shared details of the Mastung blast and the arrangements being made for peaceful and smooth conduct of the general elections 2018 in the province.

The prime minister stressed the need for taking political leadership on board about the security arrangements and to secure their cooperation in order to avoid any untoward incident. He said an awareness campaign should be launched immediately, in coordination with all the stakeholders, to sensitise general public about the need to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the security.

Nasirul Mulk appreciated the efforts of armed forces and civil administration for timely evacuation of the injured of the Mastung tragedy and saving precious lives.

Earlier, the prime minister visited Sarawan House in Quetta and offered condolences with the bereaved family of Shaheed Siraj Raisani, who was martyred in the Mastung terrorist attack on Friday.

The prime minister also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta to inquire after the health of the injured of Mastung tragedy and prayed for their quick recovery. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Allauddin Marri and Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharocha also accompanied the prime minister during the CMH visit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif also arrived in Quetta on Sunday to express solidarity with the victim families. Imran said Pakistan's internal and external enemies are behind the Mastung attack. He said Siraj Raisani was an asset to his party and a diehard patriot. He said he realised the true scale of the Mastung tragedy after meeting the victim families.

Imran criticised the lack of implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the continuation of terrorism in the country after 2014.

Shahbaz Sharif said after offering condolence for Nawabzada Siraj Raisani and others said he supports Lashkari Raisani’s demand about the formation of a ‘Sachai commission'. He said that those behind the Mastung tragedy should be taken to task.

The PML-N president earlier posted about his arrival on social media. He tweeted: “Just reached Quetta to condole with the Raisani family on the martyrdom of Siraj Raisani & other bereaved families whose near & dear ones lost their lives in tragic Mastung incident. May God rest their soul in eternal peace!”

The country’s leadership visited Quetta amid a day of national mourning in light of the recent terrorist attacks against election candidates -- the deadliest of which claimed 149 lives on Friday, including that of Nawab Siraj Raisani, in Mastung.

As per directions of the prime minister, flags flew at half-mast across government officers and structures as a tribute to the martyred. Moreover, the provincial government of Balochistan had announced two-day mourning on Saturday.