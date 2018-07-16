CM orders land provision for Chitral cancer hospital

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed to immediately provide 50 kanals of public land required by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for establishment of a model cancer hospital in Chitral.

He said that Chitral was comparatively a backward district. The government should have to provide efficient healthcare and educational facilities to the citizens of backward districts like Chitral, said a handout.

He was talking to the member of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and ex-additional Auditor General of Pakistan Najeebullah Khan Marwat who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Najeebullah Khan Marwat briefed the caretaker chief minister about the proposed project of cancer hospital at Chitral. He said all the arrangements and survey had already been completed for project, however, he told that provision of public land was still required.

The caretaker chief minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue of land on priority basis.

Directing against any delay in the provision of required land, he said the caretaker government wanted an early completion of the projects in public interest and would provide all-out support in this regard.