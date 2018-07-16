‘All-out effort for peaceful polls’

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said that interim government is vigilant enough to organise general elections in peaceful environment. Police and other law enforcing agencies are playing their role in dealing with the anti-social elements. He said that arrangements are being made for completion of election process under the framework issued by Election Commission of Pakistan. Moreover, he said that the responsibility of providing safe and peaceful environment to voters lies with the government.