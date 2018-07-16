Mon July 16, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 16, 2018

Vince called into England ODI squad

LONDON: Hampshire captain James Vince has been called into Englands squad for the third and deciding one-day international against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vinces call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, Englands A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday. In addition, 2019 World Cup hosts England have also released Surrey paceman Sam Curran from their ODI squad to play for the Lions. Vince, 27, has played 13 Tests an five one-day internationals but has yet to nail down a place in the England side despite impressing at county level.

England, the worlds top-ranked ODI team, levelled their three-match 50-over series against India at 1-1 with an 86-run win at Lords on Saturday that featured a century from star batsman Joe Root. The Lions match comes ahead of Englands five-Test series against India starting at Edgbaston on August 1. Alastair Cook, Englands all-time leading Test run-scorer but no longer a white-ball international cricketer, has been included in the Lions side as has seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

