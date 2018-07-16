Pakistan football team’s kit unveiled

LAHORE: Pakistan football team’s kit was unveiled here on Sunday at PFF secretariat, FIFA House. Footballers participating in the national camp for Asian Games and SAFF Cup attended the colourful ceremony held in this regard on Sunday. At this eve 3 different designs of the kit were displayed.

Head coach of national team Jose Antonio Nagueira, Director Technical PFF Shahzad Anwar, Head League Development and Media Director Shahid Khokhar graced the occasion.

The new kit earned lot of admiration from the players and officials. In a message, President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh said “This is first ever kit unveiling ceremony in Pakistan Football Team’s history. We want to establish a brand value of the team in future, Kit unveiling is first step in this regard. Players have been provided the best coaching facilities, the latest technology and very good environment. We are taking appropriate steps to boost Pakistan football and hope for positive results in the near future.” Head Coach National team Jose Antonio Nagueira expressed “kit of any team is part of its identity. PFF has taken a very positive step in this regard. Players are full of spirit and enthusiasm and ready to respect this pride.” Director Technical PFF Shahzad Anwar said “Nice little event of kit unveiling has boosted moral of the players. It is good move from the president PFF to encourage players before international assignments. This exposure has raised their confidence level.”

Head League Development & Media Shahid Khokhar said “Pakistan Team’s kit symbolizes the national colour and spirit. As per the directions and vision set by the PFF President, We are on the right track to give Pakistan Team a brand value and identity. PFF hopes the team will fight hard to make its mark in the international events coming ahead.”