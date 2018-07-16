Stand firm

The MMA, a conglomerate of six Islamic groups, was formed in 2002, and from its formation it has been restored many times. It formed its government in KP under the 2002 elections, but failed to deliver because of disagreement between the JUI-F and the JI. At the end of the government in 2007, both big groups of MMA parted their ways. In the 2013 elections, both the JUI-F and the JI contested separately. During the recent government of the PML-N, Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported Nawaz Sharif. However, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the petition of the JI.

For the 2018 elections, it seems difficult for the MMA to win because the political environment has received a big change and political thinking of people has transformed. The MMA has started to taunt the PTI for its performance in KP, but it should first look at its own performance. It shouldn’t be forgotten that the JI joined the PTI in forming coalition government in KP. The MMA also criticises NAB for its performance, however I believe that no any party has the right to criticise national institutions in order to drive its campaign. To be really democratic, we all must focus on national interests. We have to decide our platform and should stand firmly on it.

Jibran Baig

Hyderabad