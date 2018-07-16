PK-10 to witness nail-biting contest

DIR: A nail-biting contest is expected between the candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for the provincial assembly constituency PK-10 Upper Dir. Hameeda Shahid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is among the 10 candidates running for the general seat.

They include Malik Badshah Saleh of the PPP, Muhammad Ali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Abdul Ghaffar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hameeda Shahid of PTI, Gul Sher of Awami National Party, and Syed Karim Shah of All Pakistan Muslim League, Muhammad Ismail of Allah-o-Akbar Tehrik. Abdul Latif, Habibzada and Abdul Wahid are contesting the election as independents. Malik Badshah Saleh, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Hameeda Shahid and Gul Sher are expected to get a considerable number of votes, but the real electoral battle is expected between the PPP and JI candidates.

The candidates of the PPP and JI have won this seat in the past elections. The PK-10 has a total of 150,518 registered voters. The MMA candidate Muhammad Ali, who belongs to the JI, is a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) whereas PPP candidate Malik Badshah Saleh is also a former MPA.