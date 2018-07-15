Pakistan has nice outfit for WC: Naushad

Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan team manager and Test cricketer Col (rtd) Naushad Ali believes emergence of youngsters would help raise a competitive combination forthe 2019 World Cup to be held in England. Talking to The News on Pakistan’s recent success including the tri-series T20 win and comprehensive victory against Zimbabwe in the first one-dayer, Naushad said he was convinced that the youngsters selected in the team had all the guts to build future of Pakistan cricket. “Beating Australia was not that all easy following their recent mishaps that saw some of their senior players getting banned. Definitely every Australian player would have wanted to win but Pakistan had other ideas. The greenshirst defeated Australia twice in a few days time to stamp their authority on the T20 cricket. By winning yet another T20 series, Pakistan also confirmed its status as No 1 team in the world.” Naushad who served Pakistan cricket in many capacitiesas chief selector, chief operating officer, manager and ICC match referee said that emergence of youngsters was a big news for Pakistan cricket.“Definitely, youngsters have introduced element of competitiveness into Pakistan team. There are quite number of youngsters who are working hard, giving special performance and are making all out efforts to keep their places intact in the national team.” The former ICC match referee said Pakistan recent success was more due to the performance of youngsters.“Be it a Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Imamul Haq, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Usman Shinwari or event Shaheen Shah Afridi, their performance has set a new benchmark for the rest of aspirants. Now team standard would go even further high which is very good news for Pakistan cricket.” Naushad said these all youngsters could play for the country for years. “The best thing about these youngsters is their age. They can go on to play for the country for years. So with every match their abilities to score runs and take wickets would improve.” The former manager praised Hussain Talat, Faheem and Shadab for their all round abilities. “We were badly missing service of a genuine allrounder. All three have the ability to fill that vacuum and in fact have already filled that gap. Naushad said that these all rounders would be a key to Pakistan chances in the 2019 World Cup to be hosted by England. “If these youngsters continue to get chance of playing more and more matches, they would be in perfect shape to guide Pakistan to World Cup glory in 2019. After all the World Cup would be played on same grounds where Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017.”