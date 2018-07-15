Haj flight operation begins from Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI/ ISLAMABAD: The Haj flight operation began on Saturday as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights carrying pilgrims from Karachi and Islamabad departed for Madina, according to Geo News report. PIA’s first Haj flight, PK-7001, with 300 pilgrims departed around 2:25am from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and landed in Madina at around 6:25am. Further, the national carrier’s second Haj flight from Islamabad with 327 pilgrims on-board also reached Madina. Haj flights were also scheduled to depart from Peshawar, Lahore and Sukkur on Saturday. From Multan, the first Haj flight is set to depart on July 15 and from Faisalabad on July 17. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the flight operations under the government Haj scheme will start from July 14 and continue till August 15, while operations for the return of pilgrims will begin from August 28. A total 1,550 pilgrims will depart from major cities of the country on the first and second day of the operation, the spokesperson said. “The intending pilgrims under the government scheme can check their flight schedule on the official website of the ministry,” the spokesperson added. Pilgrims have been directed to reach the Haj training camp two days before their departure, he said adding that their vaccination has already begun.