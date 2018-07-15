Lawyers demand justice for blast victims

KARACHI: Members of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) boycotted the courts on Saturday as a mark of protest against the massacre in Mastung, Bannu and Peshawar bomb blasts.

The protest was observed in collaboration with the Sindh Bar Council (SBC), while the vehicles carrying prisoners under trial were sent back as a result of the protest.

A general body meeting of the KBA strongly condemned the bomb blasts that killed a large number of citizens, including political leaders. The meeting resolved that the deadly incidents must be investigated by teams under the supervision of a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The protesting lawyers also demanded of the government to pay compensation to the victims’ families and provide full medical treatment to the injured persons. They observed that the election commission must take effective steps to provide security to the candidates for the July 25 polls throughout the country.

KBA Secretary Ashfaq Jalal and SBC Vice Chairman Salahuddin Gandapur said in their speeches that the security institutions were silent on the deteriorating situation in the country. The two demanded of the institutions to take notice of the blasts and make an effective policy to curb terrorism in the country.