Nawaz’s return discussed at France’s national day reception

ISLAMABAD: In a praiseworthy gesture French Ambassador Marc Barety observed one minute silence in the outset of celebrations of France National Day to pay homage to the martyred of recent terror attacks in different parts of Balochistan and KPK where the number of killed has been surpassed 150 in just two days.

The atmosphere in the reception hosted by the ambassador here in a local hotel on Saturday evening was somber. Federal ministers Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Zanubi, former state minister for interior and PTI central leader Wasim Shahzad, former NSA Nasser Khan Janjua, Senator General Malik Abdul Qayyum, former state minister for Foreign Affairs Nawabzada Malik Amad Khan and elite of the twin-cities were among the significant guests of the evening.

The guests kept on discussing return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from London. They termed the action quite daring and maintained that it will have positive impact on the election campaign of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Some guests were of the view that Nawaz Sharif has turned the table on PTI chief Imran Khan and his benefactors through return sojourn. In a corner guess game was ongoing about the results of the polls.

A group was betting that PTI will not cross the number of 50 while the PML-N’s tally could double of it. The guests expressed their dismay about the decision of PTI chief Imran Khan to continue his election campaign despite the carnage in Balochistan and KPK.

They appreciated the decision of the parties who have opted to suspend their political activities for mourning of victims of the terrorist acts. The guests were of the opinion that the efforts would be to get “elected” hung parliament but it’s not essential that scheme could work.

Ambassador Marc Barety spoke of strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Barrister Syed Ali Zafar revealed that France was the first non-Muslim country that accorded recognition to Pakistan in the wake of its inception. He stressed the need to enhance economic and cultural ties of the two countries.