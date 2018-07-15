Railways seizes 1,222 kg illegal betel nut

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has seized 1,222 kilogrammes of illegal item betel nut comprising 29 bags, smuggled through Akbar Express train.

According to the PR sources on Saturday, the PR staff conducted a raid and recovered the bags carrying betel nut.

The raid was conducted near Cheechoki Malian where the PR staff arrested two smugglers and handed them over to the railways police.