1,223MW power project at Balloki to start operation by end July

BY Israr Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s third RLNG based Independent Power Project of 1223 MW located at Balloki in Kasur district of Punjab is likely to start its commercial operations by end of July 2018, the Private Power and Infrastructure Board ( PPIB ) said on Saturday.

PPIB says that after its completion, this project will be 38th Independent Power Project, processed and developed by PPIB so far. These 38 projects have total accumulative power generation capacity of 16,723MW.

Apart from others, the PPIB had processed four RLNG fuel based projects and this is one of them. These four are 1230MW at Haveli Bahadar Shah District Jhang, 1180MW at Bhikki district Sheikhupura, 1223MW at Balloki district Kasur and 1263MW at Trimmu Barrage District Jhang.

Among four, two projects of 2410MW located at Bhikki and Haveli Bahadar Shah have already been completed and linked to the national grid. Third project at Balloki (Kasur) has also been completed and likely to start its commercial operation in the last week of the current month while fourth RLNG-based project of 1263MW at Trimmu Barrage, Jhang will be completed in December 2018.

This project in Balloki, district Kasur was initiated in 2015 and completed in the short time frame of less than three years, showing close coordination and support among all the stakeholders who made their efforts to materialize this dream well in time.

The sponsor of the project, National Power Parks Management Company Limited, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) started the construction activities of this state of the art combined cycle plant in November 2015 at a cost of $798.183 million. PPIB issued its LOI and LOS for development of the project.

The power plant has been constructed with General Electric world class multi shaft H Frame Combined Cycle Gas Turbines which ensures highest efficiency of 61.63pc and reduces fuel cost and CO2 emission over the life of the plant. Harbin Electric International was its EPC Contractor with other Chinese and local contractors.