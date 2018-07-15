Zahra Shahid murder case

An anti-terrorism court, while hearing a case pertaining to the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Zahra Shahid, adjourned the proceedings till July 23.

The court, housed at the central prison, upon completion of arguments, announced that further arguments tendered on behalf of the accused would be heard at the next hearing. Rashid, Zahid Abbas Zaidi, Irfan and Kaleem are being tried in this murder case, who were produced before the trial court.

In a video, Rashid confessed that they had been following Zahra’s car, and as soon as the car reached her residence, Zaidi opened fire at her and killed her on May 18, 2013.