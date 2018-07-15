Judoka Qaiser clinches bronze medal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging judoka Qaiser Khan Afridi won bronze medal after beating Iran’s Shojaei Bakhtiyari Abolfazl in the bronze medal fight of the Cadets Asian Cup 2018 in Hong Kong on Saturday. Qaiser was earlier given repechage fight for the bronze medal when he lost to World No8 Veg Zsombor of Hungary in the -90kg semifinals by half point.

Earlier Qaiser took a solid start when he beat Malaysian judoka Tan Tze Ning. In the quarterfinals, Qaiser defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Sheng-Kai, who is World No13.

The PJF secretary Mansoor Ahmad said that it would improve Qaiser’s world ranking that will enhance his chances of qualifying for the Youth Olympics to be held early this winter in Argentina. Qaiser will fly out of Hong Kong on Sunday (today) for Macau to undergo a few days training before featurig in the Macau Cadets Asian Cup to be held on July 29.