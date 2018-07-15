Marquez extends German pole streak to nine

SACHSENRING, Germany: Runaway championship leader Marc Marquez took pole at the German Grand Prix for a ninth consecutive year after qualifying at the Sachsenring on Saturday.

Honday’s Spanish star recorded a time of 1 minute 20.27 seconds. He will be joined on the front row of the grid on Sunday by Italian Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Pramac) who was 0.25 seconds back and Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) who was 0.57 slower.

A Spaniard Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Italians Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) make up the second row.