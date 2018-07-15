Security put on high alert after terror incidents

LAHORE : In the wake of the Mastung bomb blast, security in the provincial metropolis has been put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.

The DIG ordered the divisional SPs to carry out search operations in their respective jurisdictions and strengthen the security of sensitive buildings and installations.

He directed police to keep a vigil on suspects especially at entry and exit points of the city. He also appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform Rescue 15 or 8330 about any suspicious activity around them.

Two bodies found: Two men, unidentified so far, were found dead in different parts of the city on Saturday.

A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Old Anarkali police area and a 35-year-old man in the Lori Adda police jurisdiction.

Both men were addicts, police claimed and suspected they might have died of overdoses of drugs. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Body fished out: Rescuers fished out the body of a youth who had drowned in Ravi River four days back.

Victim Noman had come to Lahore from Karachi along with his family on a recreational trip.

Police lauded: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Saturday appreciated the Lahore police for maintaining law and order in the city on Friday. He said that the protesters injured more than 20 officials and damaged dozens of official vehicles. He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured officials.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 119 criminals, including 41 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 court absconders.

PHP teams recovered a stolen car and seized two bikes, 364 litre alcohol, 4301 gram charas, one rifle, five guns, 27 pistols and 114 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, PHP teams extended help to 3,117 travellers, and reunited six children named Sufyan, M Ayub, Naveed Hussain, M Hassan, Naimat Ullah and M Naeem with their parents.