Over 1,050 killed in 52 major terror attacks in past 12 years

Islamabad : Balochistan remains the worst victim of terrorist attacks in past two years, revealed officials statistics collected by this correspondent. Over 1050 innocent persons were killed and 1570 were injured in some 52 major terrorist attacks in comparatively most troubled province Balochistan in past 12 years.

Residents of Mastung, Quetta, Dera Bugti and Awaran witnessed the worst kind of violence during the said period. Baloschistan left behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which once remained worst victim of terrorism after 9/11.

Friday’s Mastung suicide blast proved worst terrorist attack in history of the province where at least 135 innocent people were killed where around 30 persons were in very critical condition in different hospital of the province. In 2018, around 129 innocents lost their lives in eight terrorist attacks, around 73 people died in seven major attacks and more than 224 people killed in 2016, the worst year in history of Balochistan.

In 2013, around 107 persons were killed and 146 injured in two separate bomb blasts on Alamdar Road in Quetta, revealed the official statistics exclusively obtained by Geo News. Majority of them were young lawyers who lost their lives in these two attacks. At least 74 persons were killed and over 100 others wounded in a suicide bombing at the emergency ward of Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Then after a month (October), at least 61 security personnel were killed and 164 others were injured as terrorists stormed the New Sariab PTC, some 13km away from Quetta, in the night. Then very next month, at least 50 persons were killed and around 100 others were injured in suicide attack at the shrine of Shah Norani in Khuzdar District. Then in a major attack in 2011, at least 26 people were killed and over 60 injured in two suicide attacks targeting the residence of the DIG of FC Brigadier Farrukh Shehzad in Quetta.

Before this attack, some 50 persons were killed while over 198 others injured after a suicide bomber blew him up amidst participants of a rally held to mark the Al-Quds Day in Mezan Chowk of Quetta in 2010. In yet another major terrorist attack some 53 people are killed and over 110 others sustain injuries during a suicide bombing at a crowded gathering near the shrine of a Shia saint at Fatehpur village in the Jhal Magsi District of Balochistan province in 2005. In 2003, some 60 persons were killed and 65 others injured as three armed terrorists attacked a Shiite Muslim mosque in Quetta during the Friday prayers.

LATEST UPDATES ON MASTUNG ATTACK: 33 dead bodies were brought to Ghous Baksh Hospital Mastung where 35 critically injured were also being treated, informed officials said. Nine dead bodies and 30 critically injured persons were brought to Civil Hospital Mastung. Six dead bodies and 16 serious injured were brought to Balochistan Medical Complex and six dead bodies and 36 injured workers brought to Sheikh Zaid Hospital Saryab Road. One dead body and six injured were brought to Civil Hospital of Quetta, 56 dead bodies and 77 injured workers were brought to other hospitals and medical complex, added the officials.