Sure of victory but match is not over yet: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan says he is sure of his party’s victory in the July 25 general election but the match is not over until the last ball is bowled.

He was speaking at two electioneering events in the federal capital on Friday.

Imran said the masses would not let anyone sabotage the general election.

He asked if it was mere coincidence that every time Nawaz faced a tough time, situation at the country’s international borders got tense and terrorism increased in the country.

He said the ‘great culprit’ (mujrim-e-azam) had arrived in Lahore and now he should return Rs300 billion so that the same may be spent on the masses’ welfare.

He was referring to the return of ex-premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Pakistan from London.

“The change has come and which remains will happen on July 25,” he asserted.

Imran faces former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and MMA’s Mian Muhammad Aslam in NA-53.

Imran pledged to combat corruption by strengthening the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and FIA.

“The corrupt will be handed over to the FIA and NAB,” he emphasised.

He vowed to collect Rs8,000 billion revenue and spend it on the public welfare, as the PPP and PML-N had failed to strengthen Pakistan and address the masses’ issues.

He noted that Pakistan’s revenue stood at Rs4,000 billion while its expenditure stood at Rs6,500 billion.

“We will increase revenue by collecting more taxes, as we need to run Pakistan,” he said.

Imran said the Supreme Court had declared him Sadiq and Amin. He said during the last ten years both the PPP and PML-N played ducks and drakes with the national economy and today one dollar fetched Rs125, whereas its value stood at Rs60 a decade back.

He spoke to well-attended gatherings in Bhara Kahu and Karachi Company.

Imran said the PPP and PML-N failed to deliver despite ruling the country turn after turn adding that he would make Pakistan self-reliant.

“You will not get chances again and again, bring out your parents and other members of the family on July 25 and vote for the ‘bat’,” Imran made a request to the slogan-chanting supporters.

He promised to spend on health and education and come up with a proper planning for Bhara Kahu, which was being built haphazardly and was in a total mess.

Imran announced to establish a women university in the locality and improve condition of government schools.

Imran said the PTI government had spent on education and health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now they would repeat it across Pakistan.

“There will be a judgement on your future on July 25 and this battle is yours. Come out of homes on this day and vote for the PTI,” he said, adding that the government employees would be given protection while the federal capital residents would be rid of ‘qabza mafia’.

Castigating the PPP and PML-N, he said both had created mess and today people were deprived of even clean drinking water.

Meanwhile, he strongly condemned attacks on the caravan of the KP ex-chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and the deadly suicide attack in Mastung claiming at least 85 lives, including the contesting candidate Siraj Raisani. He called for adequate security measures to make the polling environment secure.