Kaif retires from cricket at 37

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif on Friday retired from all forms of cricket — nearly 12 years after he last stepped out to play an international match for his country.

Kaif, who played 125 One-Day Internationals during his six-year career, is famous for his match-winning 87 in the Natwest final against England at Lord’s in 2002.

The 37-year-old Kaif, a lightning quick fielder and a useful middle-order batsman, decided to quit on the same day he hit the memorable knock — July 13.

“It was 16 years back on this day — July 13 — that we won the Natwest Trophy and I played an important role. So it´s apt that I retire from all forms of cricket on this day,” Kaif said in a video message on Twitter.

“It’s been a while since I last played for India, so people think that I am already retired but I was busy playing domestic cricket.

“But it’s time to thank all those who helped me along this journey, my family, and teammates.”

Kaif anchored India’s 326-run chase during his 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh to give his team a two-wicket win in the last over.