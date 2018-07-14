‘Shahdara’ attracts large number of visitors

Islamabad : Famous for cold water stream, and iconic lush green mountains, a natural picnic spot ‘Shahdara’ near federal capital is attracting a large number of visitors on weekends. The main attraction at Shahdara picnic point is a water stream.

The street food points have also been set up on the corner of water stream which attracts visitors and the seating arrangements of these food points in midstream make it more attractive for visitors.

Muhammad Ali, a visitor said that it is really fun to sit in midstream and enjoy foods with friends and family.

He said that he first time visited this beautiful place and enjoyed a lot the natural beauty in the valley.

Shazia, another visitor said that it’s a place like heaven on earth due it’s lush green hills and running stream. She said that his whole family enjoyed a lot the beauty of ‘Shahdara’.

Asghar Kakar, a visitor said that it’s peaceful and family picnic spot.

It is located about 7 km away from Barakhao and 15 km from Islamabad. Shahdara Vally is situated in the foothills of Margalla Hills.

The approach to this place is from Islamabad Kashmir Highway, road leading to Murree.

The visitors also demanded that the road leading to beautiful resort should be widened and repaired by the authorities concerned.

The owners of traditional food outlets said that daily a good number of people visit this beautiful resort especially on holidays.