Sat July 14, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

‘Health workers issues to be resolved’

LAHORE: Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Ali Bahadur Qazi has said that lady health workers and health supervisors have a very crucial role in healthcare delivery system and preventive programme. The government would resolve their service-related issues on priority basis. “The government has already released funds of more than Rs3 billion for the payment of arrears to the health workers,” said the secretary while talking to a delegation of lady health workers and health supervisors who called on him in his office on Friday, according to a handout issued here. All the senior officers concerned of the department were also present in the meeting.

The head of the delegation Rukhsana Anwar apprised the secretary health of matters related to their service structure and issues they have to face during the field duties. The meeting was informed that lady health workers play a very important role and discharge their duties with dedication.

