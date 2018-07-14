Sat July 14, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
July 14, 2018

Six tourists drown in Murree drain

Ag APP

MURREE: Six tourists lost their lives as they drowned in a drain in Murree late on Thursday evening, the Geo News reported.

The youngsters riding eight motorcycles had come to Sorasi area of New Murree. On their way back late on Thursday, the tourists attempted to cross the Malach Bridge despite heavy rain and speedy flow of water, and were swept away into the drain.

According to rescue sources, seven tourists were rescued and three bodies recovered from the drain Thursday. Rescue members recovered three more bodies early on Friday, they informed the Geo News. One of the rescued persons was said to be in a critical condition. All the deceased and survivors belonged to Rawalpindi.

Last month, several people of a family belonging to Karachi drowned at Gadani beach in Balochistan.

