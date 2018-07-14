My first aim is construction of dams, second paying country’s debt: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar, has said he has two aims in his life and he will continue working on them regardless of whether he remains in office or retires, saying his first aim is the construction of dams and the second aim is to pay off the country's debt.

The two-member bench of the apex court on Friday conducted hearing of a case pertaining to slum houses (katchi abadis). The Chief Justice said those living in the slums are also humans and their problems should be resolved. The court appointed Dr Babar Awan as the amicus curae to inform the court about the problems of the slum dwellers. The Chief Justice said the residents of the katchi abadis should be given a suitable place and they should be provided with the basic facilities of life saying people cannot find water and housing.

Babar Awan said he has visited to some katchi abadis in Islamabad on Thursday night. The Chief Justice said he watched a video of children belonging to Bajaur and his eyes filled with tears. Babar Awan said this country is bestowed with many resources but there is need of good will, saying he saw spirit of the nation first time in the war of 1965 and second time during the Shoukat Khanam donation campaign and now the third time when the small children are making queues for depositing funds for the dams. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 8.