Sure of victory but match is not over yet: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, says he is sure of his party’s victory in the July 25 general election but the match is not over until the last ball is bowled.

He was speaking at two electioneering events in Bhara Kahu and Karachi Company. Imran said the masses would not let anyone sabotage the general election. He asked if it is a mere coincidence that every time Nawaz faces a tough time, situation at the country’s international borders gets tense and terrorism increases in the country.

Referring to the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said the ‘great culprit’ (mujrim-e-azam) has arrived in Lahore and now he should return Rs300 billion so it could be spent on the masses’ welfare. “The change has come and what remains of it will happen on July 25,” he asserted.

Imran is facing former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and MMA’s Mian Muhammad Aslam in NA-53. Imran pledged to counter corruption by strengthening the National Accountability Bureau and FIA. “The corrupt will be handed over to the FIA and NAB,” he emphasised.

He vowed to collect Rs8,000 billion revenue and spend it on the public welfare, as the PPP and PML-N have failed to strengthen Pakistan and address the masses’ issues. Castigating the PPP and PML-N, he said both have created mess and today people are deprived failed to deliver despite ruling the country turn after turn adding that he would make Pakistan self-reliant. Imran said the Supreme Court has declared him Sadiq and Amin. He said during the last ten years both the PPP and PML-N played ducks and drakes with the national economy and today one dollar fetched Rs125, whereas its value stood at Rs60 a decade back.

The PTI chief noted that Pakistan’s revenue stood at Rs4,000 billion while its expenditure stood at Rs6,500 billion. “We will increase the revenue by collecting more taxes, as we need to run Pakistan,” he said. “You will not get chance again and again, bring out your parents and other members of the family on July 25 and vote for the ‘bat’,” Imran made a request to the slogan-chanting supporters. “There will be a judgment on your future on July 25 and this battle is yours. Come out of homes on that day and vote for the PTI,” he said, adding the government employees would be given protection while the federal capital residents would get rid of ‘qabza mafia’.

He promised to spend on health and education and come up with a proper planning for Bhara Kahu, which was built haphazardly and is in a total mess. Imran announced to establish a women university in the locality and improve condition of the government schools. Imran said the PTI government has spent on education and health in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now they would replicate that across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he strongly condemned attacks on the caravan of the KP ex-chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and the deadly suicide attack in Mastung claiming over 130 lives, including that of the contesting candidate Siraj Raisani. He called for adequate security measures to make the polling environment secure.