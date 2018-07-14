ATC reserves ruling on bail plea of co-accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the Parween Rehman murder case has announced to have reserved its ruling on the bail plea of a co-accused, Imran Swati, who is alleged to have facilitated the culprits involved in the activist’s murder.

The ATC made the announcement on Friday and adjourned the hearing till July 20. Rehman, the then director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down by four men in a targeted attack near the Banaras flyover in Orangi Town in March 2013. She was a vocal activist working against the land and water mafia in the city.

The case of her murder was taken up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan due to which the police had ultimately arrested the accused involved. The police on October 31, 2017 had produced Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan member, Amjad Hussain Khan, who was said to be the main accused in Rehman’s murder.

Khan was arrested from Karachi’s Manghopir vicinity on the directives of the Supreme Court issued on October 10. According to the police, the accused himself had confessed to Rehman’s murder during the investigation.

Three suspects – Ahmad, also known as Pappu Kashmiri, Imran Swati and Rahim Swati – are already under detention in the murder case. While three others, Moosa, Ayaz Swati and Shaldar Khan, are on the run. In November 2016, Rahim had refused to accept the charges against him after he was indicted.