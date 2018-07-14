Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Genuine medicines

This refers to the letter ‘Affordable treatment’ (July 13) by Shayan Raza. It is the sad truth that the healthcare sector of the country is in shambles. The open trade of fake and spurious drugs in the market has further aggravated the situation. The writer has suggested that people should approach the companies that are providing affordable treatment to public.

In this regard, the authorities concerned should play an important role. Awareness campaigns should be launched to inform people about the companies that have started programmes for affordable treatment so that a large number of people can get benefit from such schemes.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar