Genuine medicines

This refers to the letter ‘Affordable treatment’ (July 13) by Shayan Raza. It is the sad truth that the healthcare sector of the country is in shambles. The open trade of fake and spurious drugs in the market has further aggravated the situation. The writer has suggested that people should approach the companies that are providing affordable treatment to public.

In this regard, the authorities concerned should play an important role. Awareness campaigns should be launched to inform people about the companies that have started programmes for affordable treatment so that a large number of people can get benefit from such schemes.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran