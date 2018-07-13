Abbasi’s nomination challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s nomination papers were challenged in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi moved the top court against the approval of the former premier’s nomination papers from NA-57, Rawalpindi I for the July 25 general election, Geo News reported. The petitioner upheld that the former prime minister “misstated facts” in his nomination papers. Lahore High Court’s decision should be declared void and Abbasi should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming polls, the petitioner requested the apex court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that a bench be constituted on Ahmed Abbasi’s petition. On July 29, the LHC allowed Abbasi to contest from his home constituency of NA-57, Rawalpindi I. A two-member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi had accepted Abbasi's appeal against the appellate tribunal's decision of rejecting his nomination papers and disqualifying him for life. The divisional bench of the LHC had dismissed the tribunal's order against Abbasi