Anjum assures PFB chief all-out support for baseball

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Anjum Nisar on Thursday praised the efforts of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) for the promotion of baseball in the country and assured his all-out support for the promotion development of Youth baseball in the country.

Anjum expressed these views during his meeting with Syed Fakahar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on Thursday. Fakhar during the meeting apprised Anjum about the activities and work of PFB for the promotion of youth baseball. Anjum said that without support and sponsorship sports sector cannot improve. He added that he will try his best to support PFB for game’s development.

It may be recalled that Pakistan Under-12 baseball team will participate in 10th BFA Under-12 Baseball Championship to be held in August at Taiwan. Participating teams are Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan. Top 3 teams of the event will qualify for U-12 Baseball World Cup. In this regard, national training camp of Pakistan U-12 baseball team is in progress at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town Lahore.