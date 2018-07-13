3rd Islamic finance summer school arranged at Nathiagali

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) in collaboration with ORIC IMSciences organised a three-day summer school on advancing the Islamic finance concepts through in-depth concept-retreat sessions and intellectual walks.

The school was attended by the participants and speakers from SBP, SECP, Bank of Khyber, National Bank of Pakistan, Pak-Qatar Takaful, Microfinance, IBA Sukkar, Comsat Lahore, Riphah Islamabad, NRSP and other national institutes and universities.

This regular summer school is part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to support the best Islamic finance education, research, and practices through a full range of high quality educational programmes, publishing the award winning and globally impactful books, scholarly papers, research-led consultancy and trainings to the practitioners and faculty from the leading Islamic finance countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan.