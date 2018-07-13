Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3rd Islamic finance summer school arranged at Nathiagali

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) in collaboration with ORIC IMSciences organised a three-day summer school on advancing the Islamic finance concepts through in-depth concept-retreat sessions and intellectual walks.

The school was attended by the participants and speakers from SBP, SECP, Bank of Khyber, National Bank of Pakistan, Pak-Qatar Takaful, Microfinance, IBA Sukkar, Comsat Lahore, Riphah Islamabad, NRSP and other national institutes and universities.

This regular summer school is part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to support the best Islamic finance education, research, and practices through a full range of high quality educational programmes, publishing the award winning and globally impactful books, scholarly papers, research-led consultancy and trainings to the practitioners and faculty from the leading Islamic finance countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar