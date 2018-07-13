Lawyers boycott courts on second day

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed a boycott of courts on the second consecutive day Thursday to protest the suicide attack on the Awami National Party election meeting in which Haroon Bilour and 21 others were martyred.

The two days strike call had been given by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to protest the suicide blast on Haroon Bilour, who was a lawyer-turned politician. The KP Bar Council had also announced three days mourning.

The lawyer bodies including Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association demanded the government to provide security to all candidates and take measures for peaceful elections in the country.

NOWSHERA: A meeting of the lawyer community was held here with the bar president Syed Azmat Ali Shah in the chair.

A former additional advocate general Muhammad Riaz, general secretary Usman, Aftab Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The speakers said Haroon Bilour was a people-friendly person and his martyrdom was an irreparable loss and national tragedy.

They said Haroon Bilour and his family services for the people of Peshawar would not go waste. “Attack on innocent people in a public meeting is an attack on the entire nation,” Syed Azmat said and added that such attacks were part of the conspiracies being hatched against the country and nation.

They said people should stand united to combat such cowardly attacks to save the country from destruction.

TAKHTBHAI: The Takhtbhai Bar Association President Farman Ali presided a meeting to pay homage and highlight sacrifices of the Bilour family.

Afterwards in a protest, the lawyers with black ribbons around arms, demanded government to arrest the killers of Haroon Bilour and others who lost lives in the Tuesday suicide attack.