Madrassah Cricket League set up to promote religious harmony

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday between World Council of Religions (WCR) and the Zalmi Foundation for organizing the ‘Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League’ with an aim to promote religious harmony and tolerance in the society.

Through the initiative, a cricket team comprising students from the religious seminaries working throughout the country will be set up. Peshawar Zalmi will make selection of players for the team.

The first phase of the initiative will be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August this year, and will be later extended to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan respectively. Under the agreement, matches will be organised between different religious seminaries to pick up the best players. The team comprising these players will be named ‘Madrassah League 11’. The Madrassah League 11 will play a tournament with the Peshawar Zalmi. In case of outstanding performance of the Madrassah League 11, it will be made a permanent part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While formally announcing the setting up of Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi reiterated that the Peshawar Zalmi was not just a cricket franchise but an endeavour to advocate empowerment of youth and women and promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance through sporting events in KP under the banner of Zalmi Foundation. “Holding of Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League is the first step in this direction,” he said, adding that sports can be effectively used to disseminate message of peace across the world.

“The Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League will provide an opportunity to the students of different religious seminaries to engage in extra-curricular activities which in turn will also help promote religious harmony among different schools of thought,” he said. “Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League will comprise students from all schools of thought and seminaries,” he added.

Wafaqul Madaris Al Salfia General Secretary Maulana Yaseen Zafar and World Council of Religions Pakistan Executive Director Hafiz Nauman Hamid said that Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League is a unique initiative aimed at drawing madrassah students towards sports. Ten teams will take part in the first phase to be launched at the regional level. The teams are: Al-Haq Smashers; Al-Maqasid Fighters; Al-Hilal Challengers; Al-Nasr Swingers; Al- Wahda Hitters; Al-Wasl Supernovas; Al-Noor All-Rounders; Al-Khair Riders; Al-Muttahidoon Creatives and Al-Ittehad Peacebuilders.

Logo of the Zalmi Madrassah Cricket League was also unveiled at the ceremony.Catholic Bishops Conference Pakistan Secretary Father Nadeem Francis, Sikh community leader Sardar Kaliyan Singh, Peshawar Zalmi star fast bowler Umaid Asif, Ibtesam Sheikh, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Athar Ismail, CSRP Director Naseem Khan Achakzai, Additional Home Secretary Maryam Khan and Punjab Commission for Status of Women Chairperson Fauzia Waqar also attended.