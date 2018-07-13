PU results

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHOREPunjab University (PU) has announced the results of D.M.R.D. Part-II- S/2014 & A/2017, D.C.H. A/2015 & A/2017, D.L.O. Part-I- S/2012 & A/2017, D.O.M.S Part –I- S/2012 & A/2017 and D.T.C.D. A/15 to A/2017.
The detailed results are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
Comments