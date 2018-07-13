Fri July 13, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

PU results

LAHOREPunjab University (PU) has announced the results of D.M.R.D. Part-II- S/2014 & A/2017, D.C.H. A/2015 & A/2017, D.L.O. Part-I- S/2012 & A/2017, D.O.M.S Part –I- S/2012 & A/2017 and D.T.C.D. A/15 to A/2017.

The detailed results are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

