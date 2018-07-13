Landscape painting exhibition opens

LAHORE: “11 Statements”, a group show of landscape paintings by 11 brilliant artists of Pakistan, was inaugurated by renowned artist and social personality Mian Ijaz ul Hassan at the newly-established Mussawir Art Gallery, Walton Road, on Thursday.

The exhibition is hosting the works of young and famous artists including Abid Khan, Ajab Khan, Asim Amjad, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Erum Ashfaq, Muhammad Arshad, Naela Amir, Nazir Ahmed, Rabbia Maqsood, Raja Najam ul Hassan and Saba Rasheed.

The group show is not only a refreshing experience for the art students, art lovers and general public, but also a glowing testimony to the fact that Pakistani artists, especially the young and upcoming ones, have tremendous artistic skills and an impressive artistic horizon.

The Mussawir Art Gallery is a sister concern of the Ejaz Art Galleries of MM Alam Road which is famous for holding top of the line art works exhibitions.