Kuwait calls for joint ventures with IIU

Islamabad: Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdul Rehman J Almutairi has asked the International Islamic University to expand joint ventures with his country's higher education institutions.

He was speaking to IIU president Dr. Ahmed Yoiusif Al-Draiweesh, who called on him in his office here on Thursday.

Both agreed that bilateral cooperation in the field of education would further enhance the ties of the two countries.

The ambassador promised full support to the IIU and said the university should expand its joint ventures with Kuwaiti varsities.

He also felicitated Dr Al-Draiweesh on his new appointment as the IIU President for four more years.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said Pakistan and Kuwait had exemplary relations.

He said his university was striving to hold joint ventures with Kuwaiti varsities to address the contemporary challenges of the hour.

"We will keep playing its role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace."

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said the university strived to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and the engineering and technology.