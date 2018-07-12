Nawaz doing politics of chaos: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Nawaz Sharif who attacked Supreme Court is still doing politics of chaos even today, and people are asking whose agenda he is pursuing.

He said this while talking after a PML-N vice-chairman, Choudhry Tanveer, along with supporters joined PML-Q Pakistan in Gujrat on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Mian Imran Masood and other leaders, Parvez Elahi, while addressing the gathering, said that Sharifs were being punished for their deeds. He said the punishment for the bloodbath in Model Town still remained, that too would be given Insha-Allah, and Sharifs could not escape the punishment.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had not learnt a lesson from the past, adding even after becoming a prime minister for a third time, he did rendered no service to the people. He said Nawaz pursued the policies contrary to the interests of the country and persisted with his confrontational attitude. Now he is trying in vain to escape punishment for his wrongdoings, the PML-Q leader said.

Parvez Elahi said, "If Almighty Allah blesses us with an opportunity, we will start a journey of progress and development where it had ended because agenda of our politics is only service to the people."