PCB names Richards women team’s assistant coach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Andy Richards as assistant coach/batting consultant of Pakistan women’s cricket team.

Andy Richards was working as the female pathway manager for Queensland cricket. In addition, previously he has also worked as Head Coach of Queensland Fire & Brisbane Heat. Richards will work with the national women’s team for the following forthcoming tours.

ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round III (Pakistan vs Australia series).

ICC Women’s World T20 in West Indies.

ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round IV (Pakistan vs West Indies).

ICC Women Cricket Championship – Round V.