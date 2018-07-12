Thu July 12, 2018
Peshawar

July 12, 2018

Health minister visits Yakatoot blast injured

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat on Wednesday visited the injured of Yakatoot suicide attack in Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about their health.

The minister directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured. He condemned the coward act of terrorism, saying the families of victims were not alone at this moment of grief.

