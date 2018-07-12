Health minister visits Yakatoot blast injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat on Wednesday visited the injured of Yakatoot suicide attack in Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about their health.
The minister directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured. He condemned the coward act of terrorism, saying the families of victims were not alone at this moment of grief.
