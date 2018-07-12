Women’s role in elections highlighted

LAHORE: Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre organised a special lecture on "Women participation in elections 2018" at its seminar room here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Justice (r) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal was the keynote speaker. Pakistan Study Centre In-charge Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, faculty members and researchers were also present on the occasion.

In her keynote speech, Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal highlighted the background of women in politics of the sub-continent and women participation in mainstream politics. She also shed light on the participation of women in the elections 1970s and afterwards. Dr Nasira stressed upon the need for promoting women education and awareness to participate in the election process and contribute their due share. The seminar was concluded with a question-answer session.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organise a seminar on “Election Politics 2018: Issues and Challenges” on Thursday (today) at 11am at its seminar hall.

Political analyst and columnist Salman Abid will speak on the occasion, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday. UVAS’ role: Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Minister Mian Nauman Kabir on Wednesday visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus, Pattoki. According to a press release, the Minister along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Muhammad Tayyeb Khan visited various departments including information technology center, central laboratory complex (CLC), milk plant & mini dairy processing unit (camel milk), dairy animal training & research center, clinics, Zoological museum and fish hatchery.

The Minister said development of livestock sector was priority of the caretaker government. He said the objective of his visit was to check the laboratories’ facilities and innovative research of UVAS regarding uplift of livestock sector in Punjab. He lauded UVAS’ diagnostic labs, quality of education & research and dairy management trainings.

Dr Talat briefed the Minister on the UVAS academic, research, dairy & advisory services, clinical & disease diagnostic facilities, various laboratories analysis in central laboratory complex and training programmes.

He said UVAS was actively working on applied research and all laboratories were equipped with the latest technology and highly trained human resource to provide the best training to the students and the latest clinical facilities to the farming community.

The Minister also planted a sapling in front of the central laboratory complex. expat: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Usman Anwar has said OPC was exerting all efforts to resolve the issues of the expatriate Pakistanis.

He was presiding over the meeting of OPC officers. He said by further streamlining the OPC web portal and complaint registration mechanism, issues of Overseas Pakistanis would be solved in a swift and efficient manner.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to standardisation and bifurcation in different categories of outstanding complaints were discussed. Usman reviewed proposals to further improve the complaint registration system.

Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Mehar Khalid Ahmed and others attended the meeting. The DG instructed the officers concerned to pursue the early disposal of the complaints. Dealing officers apprised the meeting about the progress on pending complaints, referred to different departments and districts.