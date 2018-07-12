CM seeks political parties’ help for peace

LAHORE: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari held a meeting with the representatives of political parties and discussed with them the matters relating to implementation of code of conduct and the security arrangements for the candidates and leading political leaders.

Addressing the meeting at Chief Minister’s Office, Dr Hasan Askari said that security of political leaders, candidates as well as the people was the first priority of the government. He said the cooperation of political parties and their candidates was essential to deal with the threat of terrorism. The political parties will gain equal opportunities due to peaceful atmosphere during the elections.

The matters relating to the elections are being settled in consultation with the political parties, he added. The candidates should ensure implementation of the code of conduct of the election commission for their security. “We want to transform this occasion as an election of equal opportunities for all the parties,” he said.

He said the political parties, candidates and the caretaker government were committed to achieving the collective objective of peaceful atmosphere. It’s a sensitive occasion and a time to remain sane instead of becoming emotional.

He said that candidates could contact him, the ministers or the local administration in case of any issue or the complaint. Dr Hasan Askari visited the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell at 5-Club Road on Wednesday.

The caretaker CM inspected different sections and monitored the procedure for addressing the complaints. He also met the complainants and issued instructions for the solution to their complaints.

Provincial Ministers Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmed Waqas Riaz were also present. Talking to the complainants, the chief minister said the complaints cell had been reactivated to solve the problems of the people and added that online complaints could also be lodged now.

Talking to the media, he said that provision of relief to the poeple was the fundamental duty of the government. Prompt action is taken on every complaint received at the complaints cell in the light of departmental report, he said. The representatives of the departments concerned will be available at the complaints cell to address the public complaints relating to police, revenue and other departments.

He said the people could directly submit their applications or send it through email or by post. Departmental action will be ensured on the complaints. "We will give full attention to improve the performance of complaints cell within our timeframe," he added.

To a question, he said that efforts would be made for early disposal of complaints as well as to avoid the undue delay. He said, "We want to set an example for the upcoming government, and some proposals would be drafted for the next elected government to improve the daily life of the people."

He made it clear the incumbent caretaker set-up was totally neutral. "If anybody has any complaint against the Punjab government, the same should be brought to our notice and we will make utmost effort to address this complaint", he added. The complaints relating to the Punjab government will be immediately noticed and we will work for its resolution.

Replying to a question asked about stopping the convoy of Bilawal Bhutto, he said that the matter that took place in Uch Sharif was settled. "I think that all this happened due to change in route of the convoy", he added.

To a question, he said that special attention has been given to the security of candidates and leading political leaders, and instructions have also been issued to the departments and agencies concerned.

flays Peshawar attack: Dr Hasan Askari has condemned Peshawar suicide attack and expressed grief over the death of Haroon Balour and others. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families.