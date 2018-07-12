President to honour FBISE exam high-achievers today

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain will today (Thursday) give away medals, cash prizes and laptops to the students, who had clinched top three positions in the matriculation and intermediate exams conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in 2017.

The 33rd FBISE Annual Medal and Prize Distribution Ceremony will take place at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (presidency) here at 10:30 am. Parents and teachers of high-achievers, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh and FBISE chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik will also in atten-dance there.