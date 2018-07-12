Thu July 12, 2018
AFP
July 12, 2018

Twitter sweeps ‘locked’ accounts from follower tally

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said on Wednesday users are likely to see "follower" numbers drop as the service stops adding in potentially dubious or fraudulent accounts.

The social network said it would make the change by removing from followers any accounts which have been "locked" after sudden changes in behaviour, which may signal the people who opened them may no longer be in control.

"This week, we´ll be removing these locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally," Twitter said in a blog post. "As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down."

The San Francisco-based service said it reaches out to owners of locked accounts to confirm all is well and have them reset passwords. In the meantime, locked accounts were kept in tallies of other Twitter users they "followed."

Twitter said most of these accounts "were created by real people" but that it locks accounts if it cannot confirm that the original person who opened the account is still in charge. Twitter expected most users to see follower counts ebb by four or less, with "a more significant drop" for people with large follower numbers.

