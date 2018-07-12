Dnata celebrates 25 years of operations

KARACHI: Dnata, one of the world’s largest air service providers, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its first overseas operations, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Gerry’s Group in Pakistan and UAE-based dnata joined hands in July 1993 as Gerry’s dnata to provide ground handling services at the Karachi Airport, it said. The joint venture has since grown to become Pakistan’s largest cargo and ground handling company operating at seven major airports in the country.

The establishment of dnata’s first international joint venture with Gerry’s Group led the way for the expansion of its international airport operations through acquisitions, partnerships, as well as organic growth, the statement said.

Today, dnata is a truly global player that ensures the aviation industry operates smoothly and efficiently in 84 countries providing service excellence to over 300 airline customers. Dnata’s reliable and quality services are delivered by a team of over 41,000 dedicated professionals who support more than 243,000 passengers, handle over 1,800 flights and move 8,450 tons of cargo at 130 airports every day, it added.