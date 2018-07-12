Nepra revises tariff for solid waste power projects

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has revised the upfront tariff for municipal solid waste power projects to a levelized rate of US cents 9.8257/kWh for a period of 25 years, a statement said on Wednesday.

In its earlier determination dated January 15, 2018, the authority had notified upfront tariff for municipal solid waste power projects to a levelized rate of US cents 10.007/kWh. However, some errors were observed in the determination, which needed to be corrected.

The authority, while keeping in view the environmental issues and waste abundance, decided to initiate development of upfront tariff for generation of electricity from municipal waste.Nepra’s initiative would not only provide electricity to the national grid but also create employment opportunities and play vital role in the economic growth of the country, it said.

The assessment of the tariff has been made on the basis of project cost of $3.5 million/MW keeping in view the available reference prices in the region, while the construction period for such kind of power plants has been fixed as 24 months. For the protection from the environmental hazards the power producer will obtain necessary approvals from the relevant government agencies, the statement added.