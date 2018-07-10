Shaukat greets Pak cricket team

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning T20 Tri-series final against strong opponents Australia at Harare, Zimbabwe.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in the T20 Tri-Series especially against Australia in the final match of the tournament. He lauded the performance of young talented opener Fakhar Zaman, pacers Muhammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik for their remarkable contribution in their team’s historic series triumph.

Minister lauds Punjab Stadium tartan track: Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed has said that international level tartan track at Punjab Stadium will be a great addition to Punjab’s top class sports infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday, Punjab Interim Sports Minister Shaukat Javed, who is also Vice-President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), said after the completion of work we will be able to organize all kinds of athletics activities on this venue. “Athletics is a popular game of the world and our young athletics players will also get a chance to perform on this marvelous sports venue,” he added.

Shaukat Javed further said that the game of athletics will be further promoted in the province through this facility. “Our potential athletes can win laurels for the country after getting international training at Punjab Stadium tartan track in near future,” he expressed his hope.