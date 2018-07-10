Notices on plea against PML-N candidate

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday served notices on a petition challenging nomination papers of PML-N candidate Imran Khalid Butt for PP-54, Gujranwala.

A division bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the case. Loqman Sajid, a voter, had challenged the candidature of Imran Khalid Butt, saying that he did not mention complete details of his wife’s assets in his nomination papers. He said he concealed many other details. He asked the court to set aside appellate tribunal’s decision wherein the nomination papers of Butt were accepted to contest election. The court served notices on the parties for Tuesday (today). In a separate case, the LHC ordered Election Commission of Pakistan to allot Bat as election symbol to PTI candidate Raza Nasrullah Ghumman to contest election in NA-105, Faisalabad. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by Ghumman against non-allotment of Bat as election symbol. He said there was no legal bar on allotment of election symbol but so far he was not allotted any symbol which is his basic right as a candidate. During the hearing, ECP’s representative told the court that the process of printing of ballot papers had not been started yet. At this, Justice Sethi ordered the ECP to issue him election symbol.

Verdict on pleas against PML-N's candidates reserved The LHC reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition questioning acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N candidate Ahmad Ali Aulakh for PP-250, Layyah.

A division bench comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Jawad Hassan took up the petition moved by a voter Sheikh Muhammad Ameen. The petitioner said Ahmad Ali Aulakh did not meetthe criteria set by Articles 62 and 63 and he should be barred from contesting election and becoming member of the provincial assembly. He said he concealed details of his assets.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court reserved verdict on maintainability of the petition. Also, the LHC reserved verdict on petition against PML-N candidate Sheikh Waqas Akram for NA-115, Jhang. A voter Muhammad Imran had moved the petition alleging that Akram had obtained a fake degree. He said he also did not mention complete detail of his assets and properties in his nomination papers. He asked the court to set aside decision of an appellate tribunal and declare him ineligible to contest election.