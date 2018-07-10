Nawaz welcome will be completely peaceful: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Nawaz Sharif welcome at the Lahore Airport on Friday will be completely peaceful, and the PML-N would not provide its opponents with any opportunity to flee the court of people on July 25.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, she said Nawaz Sharif had taken a courageous decision, which showed that he feared no one but Allah Almighty.

She said all arrangements had been made for the historic welcome of the PML-N Quaid. A special organising committee and its sub-committees have been set up on the directions of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, she added. a

She said that the decision taken by Nawaz Sharif to return to the country is to establish the inviolability of vote and civilian supremacy in the country. She said the decision govern against him was being termed controversial by independent legal experts and journalists. Even NAB court had to pen down in its decision that there was no proof of corruption, embezzlement, or kickbacks against Nawaz Sharif, she added.

She said reviving the ‘respect for vote’ is not just the agenda of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N but a responsibility of every citizen of the Islamic Republic. She hoped the people of Pakistan would turn out in massive numbers on July 13 and 25 to express their resolve.

Condemning the attack on Nawaz and PML-N leaders in London, she said that was true depiction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mindset. This is the same mindset that resulted in the attacks on Parliament of Pakistan and the state television, she added.

She said Imran Khan shouldn’t get away with sweeping statements that taint national institutions and make their constitutional role controversial. The allegation by the PTI chief that the Pakistan Army interfered in the 2013 election process to favour the PML-N should be investigated thoroughly, and he should be banned from addressing public rallies.

Marriyum said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failure to conduct 100 per cent transparent, free and fair elections would be immensely damaging for the country.

She said the PML-N had set up an Anti-Rigging Cell to ensure transparency of the system and to bring any irregularities to light through its own means and with the help of the independent media.