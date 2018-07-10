Pakistan to feature in Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) is sending a ten-member national team to feature in the 3rd Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2018.

According to a PJJF official, five men and one woman along with three officials would participate in the event scheduled to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, from July 11-14.Squad: Muhammad Ali Rasheed, Dilawar Khan Sanan, Muhammad Mumtaz, Haseeb-ul-Hasan, Shahid Khan, Fatima Irfan.Officials: Tehseen Ullah (coach), Sheikh Arshad Jabbar (manager), Tariq Ali (referee).