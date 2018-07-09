Around 5,457 quacks’ clinics sealed after Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC)has closed down 5,457 fake treatment centres in its fresh drive after Eidul Fitr in the province.

According to available information, the PHC teams visited over 11,600 treatment centres and sealed 4,115 quacks'' outlets.

The cities where mostly bogus clinics of quacks were sealed included Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujuranwala, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Muzzafargarh, Tob Tek Singh and Sialkot.

On the other hand, the district administrations also inspected 2,785 premises and sealed 1,342 businesses of quacks.

The PHC had taken action against total 13,877 quacks since the start of a drive against quackery in the province.